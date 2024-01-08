Live
BJP may explode bombs in Ayodhya to win elections: RJD lawmaker
RJD MLA Ajay Yadav stirred a controversy on Sunday by saying that a blast may take place in Ayodhya and the BJP will blame Pakistan or Muslims. He also made personal comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While addressing a gathering at his home, Ajay Yadav, the RJD MLA from Atri Assembly constituency said, “We are apprehensive about the way massive crowds will come to Ayodhya. They (BJP) will explode bombs there and blame Pakistan supported militant organisations or Muslims for the sake of benefit in the election.
Yadav added, “I am feeling ashamed that Modi is doing the Pran Pratishtha of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Lord Ram fought for his wife against the strong and learned Ravan and Modi ji is a person who left his wife. A person who has left his wife is doing the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram!”