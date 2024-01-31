BJP MLA compares Rahul Gandhi with Asaram Bapu

Patna: While the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi is in Katihar, a BJP MLA compared him with self-styled godman Asaram on Wednesday.

“Rahul Gandhi is visiting Bihar with the hope that something happens for him. I tell you he would not get anything in Bihar despite doing any kind of exercise,” said Neeraj Kumar Bablu, a BJP MLA.

“During his first Yatra, he was roaming with a big beard similar to Asaram. He is doing the Yatra only for physical fitness. He does not have any political goal. He would not come in 2024, 2029 or beyond,” Bablu added.

Reacting to Nitish Kumar's arrival in the NDA, Bablu said: “It does not look like the BJP is going to lose the Lok Sabha election 2024. However, our alliance has become stronger after the inclusion of Nitish Kumar. Lord Ram came to Ayodhya and its impact is also on Bihar,” Bablu stated.