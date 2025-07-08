BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah seeking temporary ban on meat, liquor shops

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to temporarily shut all liquor and meat shops on the routes of Kanwar Yatra, scheduled to begin later this month.

Marwah, one of the three Sikh MLAs of the BJP in Delhi, stated in his letter that a temporary ban on liquor and meat shops will ensure the piety of the Kanwar Yatra and prevent any possible untoward incident. During the Hindu calendar’s holy month of ‘Sawan’, devotees undertake Kanwar Yatra on foot, carrying water from holy rivers to offer it to Lord Shiva at various temples. This year, the Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 11.

Marwah, a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, said the Sri Guru Singh Sabha is a religious body that honours all religions. “We appeal that meat and liquor shops on the designated routes of the Kanwar Yatra are temporarily shut down so that its sanctity is maintained and there are no untoward incidents,” the MLA wrote to Shah. He sought time for a meeting between the office bearers of Sri Guru Singh Sabha and Shah, so that they could submit a memorandum to Shah.

Marwah also said that the members of Sri Guru Singh Sabha will approach the owners of meat and liquor shops, urging them to respect the religious sentiments of the devotees. Drinking water, medicines and resting camps will also be arranged by the Gurudwaras for the kanwariyas, he said.