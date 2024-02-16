BJP MP Pragya Thakur accuses Akasa Air duty manager of 'conspiring' against her

BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday accused a duty manager of Akasa Air of conspiring and trying to cause huge loss to her during a Mumbai-Delhi flight she was travelling in.

"Honorable Aviation Minister @JM_Scindia ji, when I came to Delhi from Mumbai to Delhi @AkasaAir by flight number QP1120, Duty Manager Imran and his associates conspired and tried to cause huge loss to me. I hope you will definitely take action. Jai Shri Ram,” tweeted Thakur, who represents the Bhopal constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to the MP's allegations, the airline apologised and said that an internal investigation has been initiated to look into the matter.

“We regret the de-boarding experience that Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Pragya Thakur, had on our flight QP1120 on February 15 (Thursday), 2024,” said the airline in a statement.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to her. While we will investigate the incident in detail, we take this as an opportunity to learn and to continue improving our services,” it added.