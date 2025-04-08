BJP Suspends Leader Over Temple 'Purification' After Dalit Visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended former legislator Gyandev Ahuja following his controversial act of sprinkling 'gangajal' at a temple in Alwar after Dalit Congress MLA Tikaram Jully visited the shrine during a consecration ceremony.

The BJP state unit in Rajasthan initiated disciplinary proceedings against Ahuja, issuing a show-cause notice demanding an explanation within 72 hours. The notice was sent by senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament Damodar Agarwal on behalf of the party’s state leadership. It stated that Ahuja’s conduct had violated the BJP’s constitutional commitment against caste-based discrimination.

"You pledged not to engage in caste, gender, or religious discrimination upon joining the party. Your actions after Jully’s temple visit have harmed the BJP's public image and constitute disciplinary misconduct," the letter read.

The incident took place on Ramnavami during a religious event at a temple in Alwar district. Tikaram Jully, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and a Congress MLA representing Alwar Rural, was among the attendees. The next day, Ahuja visited the temple, performed a ritual cleansing using 'gangajal', and described Jully’s presence as making the temple “impure.” A video capturing this act was widely circulated online.

Defending himself, Ahuja denied any caste bias and claimed he was opposing Congress ideology, not Jully as an individual. “I am not against Jully personally. I’ve even wished him on his birthday. But I question the Congress for attending religious events while dismissing symbols like Ram Setu,” he stated.

The Congress party has strongly criticized the incident, calling it casteist and unconstitutional. Jully responded by calling the act an attack on faith and a promotion of untouchability. “This is not just about me, it's about the rights of all Dalits to practice their religion without prejudice,” he said.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also weighed in, questioning whether Rajasthan’s BJP leadership condones Ahuja’s behavior. “This mindset doesn’t belong in today’s society. The BJP must clarify its position,” he stated.

Senior party member Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of betraying the principles of Lord Ram and demanded a public apology.

Ahuja’s political career has seen several controversial moments. In 2016, during a debate over protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he made unverifiable claims about the campus. He also supported cow vigilante actions in 2017, including the lynching of Pehlu Khan, expressing no remorse and advocating for extrajudicial responses to alleged cow smuggling.