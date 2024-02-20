Live
- Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan, reiterates 400-seat target
- SP declares third list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in UP, fields Shivpal Yadav from Budaun
- Hooda pans Haryana Governor's address to Assembly
- Technology Centre for MSMEs to come up at Kerala's Technopark
- RBI economists reject IMF view that India’s debt-GDP ratio may shoot up
- Scribes' bodies demand immediate release of TV journalist arrested in Sandeshkhali
- 10 Cong MLAs suspended in Guj Assembly amid protests over fake govt offices
- Jashn-e-Adab to be held in Delhi from Feb 23-25
- CCI Snooker Classic: Jabalpur cueist Nikhilesh Pillai moves into the second round of qualifying stage
- BJP's Barala elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana
Just In
BJP's Barala elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana
Highlights
BJP's former Haryana chief Subhash Barala was on Tuesday elected to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state.
Chandigarh: BJP's former Haryana chief Subhash Barala was on Tuesday elected to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state.
Barala, who headed the state unit from December 2014 to July 2020, is a close aide of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
A Jat leader, he bhad lost the October 2019 assembly election with over 52,000 votes from Tohana constituency in Fatehabad.
Congratulating Barala, Khattar wrote on X: "By carrying forward the works of public interest, you may contribute significantly to the prosperity and wellbeing of the nation. My best wishes for your bright tenure."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS