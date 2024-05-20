BJP's 'Operation Jhadoo' to crush AAP: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed the BJP has launched a campaign to crush AAP as the saffron party sees it as a challenge. He also urged party workers and leaders to be braced for even bigger challenges.

AAP's march towards the BJP headquarters in the national capital was stopped midway as party leaders and workers raised slogans against the saffron party and hailed Kejriwal. The BJP is saying it will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail, he had claimed, hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the "assault" on party MP Swati Maliwal.

AAP later said in a statement, "We waited for half an hour on the road for the police to come and arrest us. But the BJP accepted its defeat."

Kejriwal said there will be bigger challenges ahead and asked the cadre to be prepared. "The prime minister has made up his mind to completely destroy and crush the Aam Aadmi Party, for which he has started an operation called 'Operation Jhadoo'," Kejrwail said.

"How did I come to know about this? There are many people who go to meet the prime minister, many of them know us too. So, after meeting him (Modi), they tell us, and almost everyone has the same version, that the first thing the prime minister talks about is that these AAP people are growing very fast," Kejriwal claimed. "Before this party (AAP) grows too big and becomes a challenge for the BJP in the future, AAP should be crushed here itself. Under this operation, big leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party will be arrested," the Delhi chief minister claimed. He also claimed that AAP's bank accounts would be frozen in the coming days. The ED lawyer has already given a statement in the court that AAP's bank accounts will be frozen immediately after the elections, he charged. Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in the excise policy case, claimed that AAP will be brought "to the road" by getting it to vacate its office. The Delhi chief minister, however, asserted that AAP is "not a party of a few people, it is a party of the dreams of 140-crore people".