BJP's Rahul Narvekar Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Mumbai: Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was on Sunday elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes.

Narvekar (45) is the youngest ever Assembly Speaker in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. His father-in-law Ramraje Naik of NCP is the chairperson of the Legislative Council. The two-day special session of the 288-member House got underway in the Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am on Sunday.

The Eknath Shinde-led government will face a floor test in the Assembly on Monday. The Assembly has one vacancy due to the death of Sena's Ramesh Latke. NCP legislator Narhari Zirwal could not vote as he is the deputy speaker.

After the vote count, Zirwal said, "Some Shiv Sena MLAs voted against the party whip. Its recording should be verified and necessary action should be taken against them." As many as 12 MLAs were absent during the House proceedings on Sunday.

Two of them -Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak - are suffering from serious ailments, while two NCP legislators - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik- are in jail in connection with different money laundering cases.