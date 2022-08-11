Black magic won't save you: Modi taunts Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a fresh broadside against the Congress, terming its 'black cloth' protest against price rise as 'black magic' that will not be able to win them the confidence of people again. "Some people are resorting to black magic as they are immersed in despair & negativity. We saw on 5th August that there was an attempt to propagate black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end," Modi said. The Congress protested against rising prices on August 5 by wearing black clothes in Parliament and outside.

"Some people think wearing black cloths can ward off their pessimism and negativity but they don't know that they can resort to any such tactics but can't win back people's confidence," he said.

In an apparent reference to the Congress, Modi also said that "black magic cannot end your bad days".

Modi also attacked certain Opposition parties for engaging in politics of freebies, saying such things would only do a disservice to the nation as it hampers investment in new technology. He said that if there is selfishness in politics, then anybody can even promise free petrol and diesel.

"Such steps will amount to depriving our children of their due and prevent the country from becoming self-sufficient. Such selfish policies will put more burden on honest taxpayers of the country," Modi said. Those who promise freebies will never will able to find resources for investment in new technologies, he said.

Congress retorts

Meanwhile, the Congress hit back at Modi over his "kala jadu" remark, saying while the country wants him to talk about their problems but "jumlajeevi" keeps saying just anything.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a picture of Prime Minister Modi in black clothes and said he is making a pointless issue about black clothes. "They could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making a pointless issue about black clothes. The country wants the PM to talk about their problems, but 'jumlajeevi' keeps saying anything," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.