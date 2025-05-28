Body of missing medical store operator found in pipe along Ganga Expressway in UP’s Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): The body of a 27-year-old medical store operator who had been missing for five days was found inside a drainage pipe along the under-construction Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Ankit, son of Ram Jeevan of Haraipur village under Behtamujawer police station limits, had reportedly left home last Friday evening after receiving a phone call.

When he did not return by night, his family lodged a missing person complaint with the police the following day.

According to officials, the breakthrough came when local children noticed a foul smell near a pipe at the construction site of the Ganga Expressway and alerted nearby villagers, who then informed the police.

A team led by Circle Officer, Bangarmau, Arvind Chaurasia and officers from Behtamujawer police station arrived at the scene after receiving the information.

The body was discovered about 20 metres inside a 150-metre-long pipe laid for drainage purposes.

It was in a decomposed state and was identified by the family members who were convened by the police. Police suspect that Ankit's body was dumped there after his murder.

Ankit’s vehicle and number plate were reportedly found at separate locations during the search that followed his disappearance.

CO Chaurasia said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and that all angles are being probed.

"The matter is under investigation, and the real reason behind the murder will be revealed soon," he said.

Ankit’s father has demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible for the murder.

Ankit used to run a medical store in the Gausganj area. He also used to lend money to people.

However, some area residents are talking about a love affair behind the murder.



