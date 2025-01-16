Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked At Bandra Residence

The Mumbai Police reported that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence around 2:30 AM on Thursday. CCTV footage from two hours before the incident did not reveal any unauthorized entry into the housing society.

Authorities suspect the attacker may have been inside the premises prior to the attack. Alongside the actor, a female team member at his home was also stabbed. She was admitted to a hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam confirmed the incident to the media, stating, "At around 3 AM, we received information about the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his residence. A police team, including senior officials, promptly arrived at the scene. The actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment."

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the site, and police have been recording statements from local residents. While there is speculation about a potential robbery attempt, investigators have not confirmed this angle.

Seven police teams have been deployed to probe the incident thoroughly and apprehend the attacker. Additionally, five members of the actor’s staff are being questioned, as the society’s security guard did not report any unusual activity or entries during the critical hours.