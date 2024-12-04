Bomb scare at Taj, turns out to be hoax

Agra: An email threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal was received by the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Tourism here Tuesday which later turned out to be a hoax, a police official said. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams were pressed into service but nothing suspicious was found, ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad, entrusted with Taj Mahal’s security, told PTI.

“An email was received by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism office threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal. We have found nothing as per the email. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and other teams reached the Taj Mahal for the safety check,” he said.

“The matter is being investigated and the sender of the email is being traced,” he added. According to Deepti Vatsa, deputy director of Uttar Pradesh Tourism, the email regarding the bomb threat was immediately forwarded to Agra Police and ASI, Agra circle for action.

CISF, bomb disposal team and dog squad checked the gardens, main platform, dustbins and other areas of the Taj Mahal premises, officials said. In the past, a bomb hoax call was received in March 2021. CISF and Taj Suraksha Police personnel then checked the Taj Mahal premises and found nothing.