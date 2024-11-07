Live
- Woman’s False Claim Sparks Unnecessary Panic
- Locals Report Naxal Activity in Karkala Village
- Mangaluru International Airport Sets New Records in Passenger and Flight Movements
- Where Areca failed, grow Coffee
- Collector Badavath Santosh Reviews Household Survey and Listing Process
- Awareness Session on SHE Team and POCSO Act
- Awareness Program in agricultural College on the Dangers of Drug Abuse for Youth
- 3500-Year-Old Menhir in Kamsanpally Village: A Call for Preservation
- The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Radiology: Transforming Diagnosis and Patient Care
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Signs MoU with Rajasthan Government to Invest Rs 36 Crores in Education Development
Just In
Bombay High Court Allows Withdrawal Of Challenge To NCP Candidate Yashwant Mane’s Nomination In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
- In a win for Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, a plea challenging the nomination of Yashwant Mane from the Mohol Assembly seat has been withdrawn in the Bombay High Court.
- The petitioner questioned Mane's eligibility based on caste criteria, but the court indicated it was not inclined to support the challenge.
In a relief for Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, a challenge to the nomination of party candidate Yashwant Mane, contesting the Mohol Assembly seat in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, has been withdrawn from the Bombay High Court. Mane’s eligibility was disputed by petitioner Nagnath Kshirsagar, who argued that Mane, from the Kaikadi caste, could not run for the Scheduled Caste-reserved seat.
The court allowed the withdrawal on Thursday after a bench of Justices Arif Doctor and Somsekhar Sundaresan indicated they were not inclined to favor the petitioner. Kshirsagar’s lawyer, Anant Vadgaonkar, argued that the Kaikadi caste qualifies as Scheduled Caste in only eight Maharashtra districts, excluding Solapur. However, Mane’s lawyer, Jagdish Reddy, countered that the challenge was fact-based, unsuitable for review under Article 226 of the Constitution, and noted that a similar case was dismissed by the High Court's Nagpur bench in 2020.
The court acknowledged that Kshirsagar could pursue the broader question of caste categorization, but found no substantial basis for contesting Mane's nomination. Kshirsagar withdrew his plea while reserving his right to explore other legal options.
Maharashtra’s 288 Assembly seats will go to polls on November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.