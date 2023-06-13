  • Menu
Bombay High Court extends Rahul Gandhi’s relief in Modi ‘defamation’ case till Aug 2

Highlights

    Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday extended till August 2 the interim relief granted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from appearance before a court here in a defamation complaint on his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. The complainant, who claims to be a BJP worker, had alleged that Gandhi's "commander-in-thief" remark in the context of the Rafale fighter jet deal amounted to defamation.

    A single bench of Justice S V Kotwal adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by Gandhi challenging the summons issued to him by the local court in 2021 after the complainant's lawyer sought time. "The interim relief granted earlier to continue till August 2," Justice Kotwal said. Earlier, Gandhi was directed by the local court to appear before it November 2021 in a defamation complaint filed by Mahesh Shrishrimal.

