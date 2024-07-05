Breakfast pe charcha

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team for breakfast here on Thursday during which, he said, there were "memorable" conversations on the side's experiences through the marquee event co-hosted by USA and the West Indies.

"An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," Modi posted on 'X' along with pictures of him with the team. The PM was flanked by Rohit and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid in the group picture.

Several players later shared photos with the PM. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah posted an image of him and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, basking in the moment with Modi holding their 10-month old son, Angad. Kuldeep Yadav also shared images of his interaction and looked emotional while being hugged by Modi. Pacer Arshdeep Singh and his parents were all smiles posing with Modi.

"What a great honour, meeting our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Thank you sir for inviting us to the Prime Minister's residence," star batter Virat Kohli, who was adjudged player of the final for his 59-ball 76, posted on Instagram.