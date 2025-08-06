British-era 'Phansi-ghar' opened by Kejriwal was tiffin room

New Delhi: The BJP and AAP sparred in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday after Speaker Vijender Gupta told the House that the so-called British-era "phansi-ghar" (execution room ), inaugurated on the assembly premises in 2022 following renovation by then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with much fanfare, was actually a "tiffin room".

Gupta, citing a map of 2011 when the Delhi Assembly building was constructed, said the claim of a tunnel running from the Assembly premises to the Red Fort (Lal Qila) was also incorrect.

The BJP demanded an apology from AAP chief Kejriwal for "misleading" the House, while AAP MLAs questioned the Speaker for raising the issue at a time when the national capital was grappling with several pressing problems.

The treasury and opposition benches were involved in heated exchanges, with a visiting delegation of British Parliament witnessing the noisy scene.

In his remarks, Gupta said that the map also showed that the present Speaker’s room was formerly a members’ library and that the Deputy Speaker’s room was the Viceroy’s chamber during British rule.

The map also indicated the presence of a smoking room in old times, he said.

He slammed the previous AAP government for inaugurating the tiffin room as "phansi-ghar" on August 9 2022, which was the anniversary of 'the Quit India Movement'. " A meeting was also held with historians who said that the so-called phansi-ghar and the associated structure were actually a tiffin room and a lift. The National Archives documents provided to us also proved this," he said.

"The claim of a tunnel running from the Assembly to Lal Qila was also incorrect," the Speaker said adding, "Historians said that in old times such buildings used to have underground ventilation ducts. Such a space is also there in the old Parliament House."

BJP chief whip Abhay Verma said the so-called "phansi-ghar" was actually a rope-operated lift system connected to a chamber used as the "tiffin room".

BJP MLAs demanded that AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tender an apology for "misleading" people with "false claims" and "distorting" history.

The Speaker asked the opposition AAP members to clarify their stand.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh alleged that the BJP was trying to "distort" history and sought to defend the claim about the presence of phansi-ghar on the Assembly premises by citing ChatGPT.

Leader of Opposition Atishi questioned the relevance of raising the issue, saying there were many pressing problems being faced by the people of Delhi that need the attention of the House.

As the two sides traded charges, the former chief minister walked out of the House in protest.

Meanwhile, the House will take up the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports presented on Monday. Political observers expect a charged atmosphere during the discussion, as past debates on the CAG reports have led to heated exchanges, walkouts, and even the expulsion of members disrupting the House.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled three major reports in the Assembly on Tuesday. These include the Report on Financial and Appropriation Accounts of the Delhi Government for 2023–24, the Report on State Finances for 2023–24, and the Report on the Welfare of Building and Other Construction Workers for 2022–23. These documents offer a comprehensive analysis of the government’s fiscal management, spending efficiency, and accountability practices.