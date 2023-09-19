Brutal Assault On 50-Year-Old Policeman In West Delhi: Arrests Made, Investigation Underway

On Friday night in Raghubir Nagar, West Delhi, a 50-year-old police officer named MG Rajesh was subjected to a brutal attack by three individuals, one of whom was a woman. The incident occurred as Rajesh was heading home after finishing his duty.



According to law enforcement officials, the alleged assailants, Krishna Singh (28) and Yuvraj Singh (21), along with a woman believed to be their mother, were driving recklessly and had a minor collision with Rajesh's vehicle. Following this, they forcibly removed Rajesh from his car and proceeded to assault him using an iron rod and a brick.

As a result of the attack, Rajesh sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness at the scene. Notably, he was not wearing his police uniform during the incident. In response to the assault, the police promptly arrested Krishna and Yuvraj from the Raghubir Nagar area on the subsequent Sunday.

Additionally, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed, invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The involvement of the woman who was present during the assault is still under investigation, and her relationship with the two men has yet to be confirmed.

Currently, Rajesh is undergoing medical treatment for his injuries, while further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, this is not the only brutal case coming out in few hours back. In another episode of road rage within Delhi, two individuals brandished a firearm during a dispute arising from their motorcycle colliding with a man's parked car. This incident unfolded on Saturday in the Bhajanpura locality.

Surveillance footage from the vicinity captures the two men, riding a motorcycle, colliding with an unoccupied car. Subsequently, the owner of the car emerges from his residence and engages in a verbal altercation with them.

In the video, the car owner's mother also becomes involved in the confrontation when, suddenly, the two men produce a firearm and aim it at him. Before the situation could escalate further, the mother intervenes and ushers her son back into the house.