Budget 2025 Live Updates: Third engine of growth - Investing in people

Union Budget 2025 Live Updates: The Finance Minister emphasised investment as the third engine of growth, which includes investing in people, the economy, and innovation. As part of investing in people, the government is focusing on the Sashakt Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programs, which provide nutritional support to over 8 crore children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and around 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the Northeast region. The cost norms for these programs will be enhanced.

Big announcements for the second engine of growth - MSMEs

Moving to MSMEs, the second engine of growth, the focus will be on the 5.7 crore MSMEs, which include over one crore registered businesses employing 7.5 crore people and contributing 36% to India’s manufacturing. These MSMEs are crucial in positioning India as a global manufacturing hub, responsible for 45% of the nation's exports. To boost their growth and efficiency, the government will enhance the investment and turnover limits for MSMEs, increasing them by 2.5 times and 2 times, respectively. This move is expected to empower MSMEs to scale up, innovate, and generate more employment opportunities for the youth.

Big KCC announcement - loan limit increased

Union Budget 2025 Live Updates: The Finance Minister announced that Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) will continue to facilitate short-term loans for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. Additionally, the loan limit under the modified interest subvention scheme will be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 for loans taken through the KCC, providing greater financial support for agricultural production.

The Finance Minister announced that the government will launch a 6-year mission aimed at achieving self-reliance in pulses, with a special focus on tur and masoor. Central agencies such as NAFED and NCCF will be prepared to procure these three pulses from farmers who register with the agencies and enter into agreements. This initiative will run over the next four years, ensuring support and guaranteed procurement for farmers.

The Finance Minister outlined specific proposals, starting with agriculture as a key focus. Under the Prime Minister Krishi Yojana, a new initiative inspired by the success of the Aspirational District Programme, the government will launch an agricultural district programme in partnership with states. This will target 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity, and below-average credit parameters.

The program aims to boost agricultural productivity through crop diversification, sustainable farming practices, enhancing post-harvest storage at the Panchayat and block levels, improving irrigation facilities, and facilitating access to both long-term and short-term credit. This initiative is expected to benefit 1.7 crore farmers.

The key domains covered in the Union Budget include taxation, power, urban development, mining, the financial sector, and regulatory reforms. These areas are central to the government's focus on driving growth, improving infrastructure, enhancing governance, and ensuring sustainable development across various sectors.

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakhs