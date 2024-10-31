Burst crackers between 7 pm & 9 pm: SPCB

Bhubaneswar: The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Odisha, on Tuesday issued guidelines for the bursting of crackers on the occasion of Diwali.The SPCB, in its guidelines, has advised revellers to celebrate Diwali by burning earthen lamps while instructing people to burst the firecrackers between 7 pm and 9 pm on Diwali.”Celebrate Deepavali by burning Diyas only and limit the bursting of fire crackers between 7 pm and 9 pm only. Also avoid bursting of series firecrackers and crackers generating a peak noise level of 125 dBA,” reads the SPCB guidelines.

The pollution control board also directed that only green fire crackers are allowed to be burst in the open areas. The revellers have been directed to avoid bursting crackers near slums, structures that are easily flammable on road and busy traffic areas to avoid any eventualities.

“Firecrackers should not be burst near gardens/parks, in silence zones such as areas comprising 100 metres around hospitals, educational institutions, courts, religious places as declared by the competent authority,” advises the board.The SPCB also directed that children below 10 years are not allowed to burst sound generating firecrackers. People have been asked to wear cotton clothes while burning firecrackers.

“The Supreme Court has also banned the production and sale of crackers except green crackers. Use of barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers has also been prohibited,” noted the SPCB.

Notably, the Commissionerate Police on Sunday raided several illegal firecracker godowns in Bhubaneswar and seized firecrackers worth over Rs 20 lakh.The police have directed that one licensed seller can’t stock more than 300 kg firecrackers at his shops. The sellers have also been asked to provide adequate empty space in front of their shops.

The Fire Services department has decided to set up seven temporary fire stations — Bhubaneswar (three) and Cuttack (four) — in view of Diwali, Chief Fire Officer Debendra Kumar Swain said.”We are fully prepared to render necessary support to people during Diwali,” he said while appealing to people to celebrate the festival safely.