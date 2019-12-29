CAA: BJP Ministers Sharpen Attack On Congress, Accuse Opposition Of Spreading Lies

In a fresh attack on the Congress, Union minister, Giriraj Singh said it is creating confusion by spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). PTI quoted Singh as saying that if Rahul Gandhi has love for infiltrators, he can take them to Italy.

Giriraj Singh further said that CAA was very much on the UPA government's agenda, but it did not push it through, due to its policy of 'appeasement politics.'. The Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and playing divisive politics.

Meanwhile, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking at a function of Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP), a student wing of the BJP, said that only those who were ready to say "Bharat mata ki jai" can live in the country. He criticised those opposed to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) asking whether more than 70 years after Independence, should there be a debate on maintaining a register of the country's citizens. Recalling that great men like Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had sacrificed their lives for the country, Pradhan asked those opposing NRC whether they wanted India to become a "Dharam Shala" (open shelter).

Here's a tweet with a clip of the video containing the minister's statement embedded in it:





#WATCH Union Min D Pradhan:Kya Bhagat Singh aur Neta ji Subhas Chandra Bose ka balidan bekar jaega?Kya logon ne swatantra ke liye isliye ladai ki taaki azadi ke 70 saal baad desh is pe vichaar karega ki nagarikta ginen ya na ginen?Kya is desh ko hum dharmshala banaenge?..(28.12) pic.twitter.com/yNmWHol4bJ — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019



