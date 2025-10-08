Cabinet nod for 4 rail projects in four states

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved four multi-tracking railway projects covering 18 districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh with a cost of approximately Rs 24,634 crore.

The projects will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 894 km and help in providing seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services, an official statement said. These projects are 3rd and 4th line between Wardha and Bhusawal covering 314 km in Maharashtra; an 84 km 4th line between Gondia and Dongargarh in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh; 259 km 3rd and 4th line between Vadodara - Ratlam in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh; and 4th line covering 84 km distance of Itarsi-Bhopal- Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

"The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,633 villages, which have a population of about 85.84 lakh and two Aspirational Districts (Vidisha and Rajnandgaon),” the statement said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while briefing the media persons, said that the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. He said that these multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. “The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision of a New India which will make the people of the region 'Aatmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area that will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities,” the statement said.