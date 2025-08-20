Live
- Vibrant Ganesh fest will shore up brand image of TG, Hyd: Ponnam
- SCR showcases ‘nari shakti’ in key depts
- Hyderabad Pickleball League set to begin on October 10
- Seafood exporters seek Centre’s help
- Better road connectivity will bring more jobs to rural TG: Komatireddy
- Bills for works done during BRS rule put on backburner: Bhatti
- Installation of CCTV cameras on NH suggested
- Govt clears Rs 62K-cr deal to buy 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets
- Kota-Bundi airport project too
- Rs 8,307-cr Odisha road project cleared
Cabinet nod for Online Gaming Bill
Highlights
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Online Gaming Bill, a move aimed at regulating the rapidly growing digital gaming sector and...
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Online Gaming Bill, a move aimed at regulating the rapidly growing digital gaming sector and putting a stop to online betting.
According to government sources, the Bill is likely to ban all money-based gaming transactions once it comes into force.
Next Story