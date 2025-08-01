Cabinet nod for Rs 11,169-cr rail multitracking projects

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Thursday approved four key railway multitracking projects worth approximately ₹11,169 crore.

The projects span 13 districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand, and will add around 574 kilometres to the existing railway network.

The approved corridors include the fourth line between Itarsi and Nagpur, doubling of the Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)-Parbhani section, and the third and fourth lines on the Aluabari Road-New Jalpaiguri and Dangoaposi-Jaroli routes.