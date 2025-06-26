Cabinet nod for world potato centre in Agra

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the establishment of the International Potato Centre’s (CIP) South Asia Regional Centre (CSARC) at Singna in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The Peru-based premier research-for-development organisation focuses on potato and sweet potato.

The UP government has already provided 10 hectares of land for the project as the Centre will invest Rs 111 crore.

The Centre is expected to serve farmers, not only in potato-belt states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, but also cater to South Asian countries.

"The major objective of this investment is to increase food and nutrition security, farmers income, and job creation by improving potato and sweet potato productivity, post-harvest management and value-addition," said a statement.