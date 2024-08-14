Calcutta HC asks CBI to investigate doctor’s murder

Live
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College Hospital.
The court also asked the West Bengal Police to hand over the case diary and other related documents to the CBI by 10 am on Wednesday.
A division bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya was hearing multiple pleas, including one by the victim’s parents, seeking the transfer of the investigation to an independent agency.
Chief Justice Sivagnanam stated in the order that a CBI investigation was being ordered to preserve the confidence of ordinary citizens, as the evidence may be destroyed at any moment otherwise. The court said it would monitor the probe, and the CBI needed to give a report to the court after three weeks.
Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stated that if the state police were unable to solve the case by the end of the week, it would be transferred to the CBI.