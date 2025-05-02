Caste Census Move: Modi govt gave headline but where is deadline says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "master of giving a headline without a deadline" and called the government's caste census decision a "diversionary tactic" in the face of demands for taking strong action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said many questions arise about the decision, especially on the intention of the government, and asked "where is the deadline" for conducting the census. Taking a swipe at the prime minister at a debriefing at the party's 24, Akbar Road office here, Ramesh said he is the "master at giving a headline without a deadline".

Ramesh also said the BJP government agreeing to a caste census reflected their "moral and political defeat".

"Mr Modi and the RSS have been dead against a caste census from day 1. That is why yesterday Mr Rahul Gandhi said it was a sudden development," he said.

"The PM has taken his biggest U-turn, he took a U-turn on GST, Aadhaar, MGNREGA, food security act and now he has taken a U-turn on caste census. Now we know where Nitish Kumar caught this habit of making U-turns, there's is a 'jugalbandi' of U-turns. There is no parallel of the PM in taking U-turns," Ramesh said.

He said the biggest issue before the country is the Pahalgam attack. "The biggest issue is how do we deal with terrorism and what response should be given to the mastermind of the terror attack. That is the only issue, all other things are important and their time will come but the main issue is... what response will you give to Pakistan, what justice will you give to the families of the victims," Ramesh said.