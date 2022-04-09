Caste equations changing, RJD getting support from all: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: After his party's impressive showing in the Bihar Legislative Council polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asserted that the caste equations in the state are changing and his party believes in giving equal participation to every caste and community.

The result of the 24 MLC election was declared on Thursday where the RJD, who is known for the MY equation (Muslim Yadav Equation) with which Lalu Prasad ruled the state for 15 years, managed to win 6 seats, including three candidates belonging to upper Bhumihar caste.

"We believe that the situation is changing now with people of upper castes, Dalits, Mahadalits, minorities are joining together and supporting the RJD. Our numbers are increasing in both the houses and we are also giving equal responsibility to every section of society with the eventual goal is to make the RJD more powerful," Tejashwi Yadav said.

The winning candidates met Tejashwi Yadav and his mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna on Friday evening, and gave credit to him for his policies and relentless campaign in the run-up to the election.

"During last MLC election, we contested along with JD-U and won only 4 seats. Now, we have contested with the Left and won six seats. Moreover, the rebel independent candidates of RJD also won the MLC election. We are in contact with them and they are expected to join us," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"Our strength has increased in the upper house. We already have 5 MLCs and we managed to win 6 more. Now, we have 11 members in the upper house and the numbers are expected to increase more," Rabri Devi said.