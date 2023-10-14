Live
Just In
CBI searches over 50 locations in Bengal, Sikkim in fake passport racket
In a massive action against a fake passport racket, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out searches at over 50 locations in West Bengal and Sikkim and arrested two people, including a public servant, in connection, sources said.
According to the CBI sources, the probe agency has registered a fresh case against 24 people, including 16 public servants, after it recently received a complaint of the fake passport racket.
"The CBI team carried out searches at over 50 locations since early morning today in West Bengal and Sikkim on premises of many accused and suspects," the source said.
The two arrested persons were identified as a middleman and a senior superintendent of Passport Seva Laghu Kendras (PSLK) in Gangtok, Uttam Kumar Saha.