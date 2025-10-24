CBI to take over probe into SI job scam

Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha on Wednesday recommended a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors in various departments, including police, and fire and emergency services. The irregularities appear to span multiple States and are suspected to involve inter-State criminal networks, which is why a CBI probe is required, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

“The investigation done so far has revealed that the roots of this corruption may have spread to other States, including Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. In addition, it is suspected that an inter-State organised criminal gang is involved,” the statement said.

“In view of all this, and in order to completely expose this corruption and bring all the criminals involved in it to justice and give exemplary punishment, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI,” it said. The statement also said the State government is considering setting up a permanent commission for the selection of personnel in the police and other uniformed services. So far, 123 people, including 114 aspirants, have been arrested in connection with the irregularities, officials said. The case is at present being investigated by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police.

The recruitment examination was scheduled to be held on October 5 and 6, but was postponed by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) after the irregularities were detected. A total of 1.53 lakh candidates have applied for 933 sub-inspector posts, for which the recruitment was being made.

The irregularities were detected after 114 aspirants and three suspected brokers were nabbed on the night of September 29 at the State’s border with Andhra Pradesh, when they were going to a “special coaching” centre in Vizianagaram from Bhubaneswar.

They had paid Rs 10 lakh each to the racket, and were supposed to pay another Rs 15 lakh after securing the job, police said. Later, some more brokers were arrested, including the aides of the mastermind who operated from Delhi. However, the mastermind is yet to be nabbed. Another 110 candidates were supposed to get similar ‘coaching’ in West Bengal’s Digha, which is located on the Odisha border, on September 30, but due to the police action in Berhampur, it was called off, police said. Meanwhile, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday welcomed the State government’s decision to order CBI investigation into the multi-crore police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, terming it a major step towards ensuring transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

Speaking to mediapersons, Harichandan said, “The Chief Minister has already announced the CBI probe. This reflects the government’s firm intent to maintain complete transparency in the process of recruitment. The ongoing recruitment drive will continue with the highest standards of fairness and integrity.”

He further said, “The government is committed to bringing in a transparent system, and the commission will play a key role in ensuring a clean and credible recruitment mechanism. The reforms being implemented will bring visible change in the system.” Harichandan expressed confidence that no irregularities will be tolerated and the CBI inquiry will strengthen public trust in the government’s recruitment process.