Centre evicting me from CM’s house, claims Atishi; BJP refutes charges, says ‘she is lying’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday stated that the allotment of her official residence had been cancelled by the Public Works Department (PWD), for the second time in the last three months as part of a conspiracy and declared that it won’t break her morale, rather she would work with renewed vigour for the city's residents.

Atishi’s shocking ‘disclosures’ on her current residence i.e. 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow (CM residence) come close on the heels of Delhi polling dates being announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to refute Chief Minister Atishi's charges of allotment cancellation of her official residence.

Putting the ball in her court, the BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that it was the Chief Minister who refused to take possession of the 'Sheesh Mahal' to avoid ‘offending’ her boss.

“Delhi CM Atishi is lying. She was allotted Sheesh Mahal on 11th October 2024. She hasn’t occupied it because she doesn’t want to offend Arvind Kejriwal. Hence, the allotment was withdrawn and two more bungalows have been offered to her,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Atishi accused the BJP-led Centre of conspiring to dislodge her from the official residence of the CM and said, “If the need arises, I will live in people’s house and work from there.”

“Come what may, the city’s growth journey won’t stop, the welfare schemes including Sanjeevani and Samman Yojana will continue to benefit people,” she added.

She further claimed that earlier also her belongings were thrown out of the house.

“They have issued a notice to evict me from the CM’s residence. This is the second attempt to dislodge me in three months,” she alleged.

Amit Malviya refuted her claims and said that two bungalows have already been offered to her, namely Bungalow No 2 at 8 Raj Niwas Lane, Civil Lines and Bungalow No 115, Ansari Road, Daryaganj.

“She must choose a residence and stop lying,” he further said.

Further clarifying on the 'Sheesh Mahal' row, he said that the ‘palace built with public funds’ was offered to her on the condition that she will have to co-operate with the investigative agencies as it was under the scrutiny of CBI/ED for alleged splurge of public money.