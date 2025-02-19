Live
Just In
Centre Strengthens Disaster Relief Efforts, Sanctions Rs. 1,554.99 Crore for Five States
To support States grappling with natural calamities, the High-Level Committee (HLC), chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, has approved Rs. 1,554.99 crore in additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). This aid is designated for Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Tripura, which faced severe floods, flash floods, landslides, and cyclonic storms in 2024.
This funding focuses on the Central Government’s commitment, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, to strengthening disaster response and ensuring swift recovery for affected regions. The approved financial assistance will help these States rebuild infrastructure, restore livelihoods, and enhance disaster preparedness.
The distribution of funds is as follows:
- Andhra Pradesh: Rs. 608.08 crore
- Nagaland: Rs. 170.99 crore
- Odisha: Rs. 255.24 crore
- Telangana: Rs. 231.75 crore
- Tripura: Rs. 288.93 crore
This additional aid supplements the funds already released under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). In the financial year 2024-25 alone, the Central Government has allocated:
- Rs. 18,322.80 crore to 27 States under SDRF
- Rs. 4,808.30 crore from NDRF to 18 States
- Rs. 2,208.55 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 14 States
- Rs. 719.72 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 8 States
To ensure a timely and effective response, the Centre had also dispatched Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to assess the damage immediately after the disasters, expediting relief measures without waiting for formal requests.
The Central Government continues to prioritize disaster resilience and recovery, ensuring that States have the necessary resources to rebuild and safeguard communities against future calamities.