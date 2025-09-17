Chennai-Based Infiltra Technologies Wins Global EdTech Innovator Award

New Delhi – Feb 18, 2024 - Infiltra Technologies, a Chennai-based technology Pvt Limited venture founded in 2017, has earned global recognition after receiving the Global EdTech Innovator Award at the Universal Innovators Leadership Awards (UILA-2024), held during the 7th Springer International Conference on Innovative Computing and Communication (ICICC-2024) in Delhi, India.

The honor was presented for the company’s flagship product, the School Plus Info App (SPIA) — a homegrown platform designed to enhance school–parent–student engagement. By simplifying everyday school operations and making education more transparent, SPIA underscores India’s growing leadership in education technology.

Founder & Director Mr. Venkatraman Viswanathan said the award reflects the company’s focus on building solutions with tangible value.

“This recognition is special because it validates an idea developed in Chennai and now appreciated on an international platform. This award affirms our vision of building scalable, AI-driven platforms that deliver measurable results for institutions and communities worldwide.”

Since its inception, Infiltra Technologies has steadily diversified into staffing, ERP solutions, mobile platforms, and digital innovation, positioning itself as a rising player in the Indian IT landscape.

The Universal Innovators Leadership Awards (UILA) are presented annually as part of ICICC, one of South Asia’s largest academic–industry gatherings. The 2024 edition attracted about 1,350 paper submissions worldwide, with around 290 accepted for Springer’s Scopus-indexed proceedings, and engaged roughly 750 participants both on-site and online.The event is co-organized by Delhi University’s Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, NIT Patna, and the University of Valladolid, Spain, and recognizes distinguished leaders and innovators in technology, academia, and enterprise.