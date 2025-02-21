Chhattisgarh Introduces 24/7 Business Operations Policy Amid Mixed Reactions

The Chhattisgarh government, under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has implemented a significant policy change allowing shops, restaurants, cafes, and parlours to operate 24/7, excluding liquor shops which must close at 10 PM. This reform extends to women's employment during night hours and aims to boost economic growth and employment opportunities.

Cabinet Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan emphasized the policy's goal of transforming Chhattisgarh's urban landscape to mirror metropolitan cities. The reform expands previous regulations that limited 24-hour operations to urban municipal areas, particularly benefiting small businesses with ten or more employees.

Administrative changes include transferring establishment registration to the Labor Department, with revised registration fees ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. Existing businesses registered under ESI and PF schemes must obtain a labor identification number within six months but will automatically transition to the new system.

While the business community, led by Chamber of Commerce President Amar Parwani, has welcomed the initiative as a catalyst for economic growth, some stakeholders express reservations. Restaurant owners question the policy's practical sustainability, while women employees raise concerns about inadequate public transportation and safety measures, particularly given Raipur's limited bus service hours.

Local business leaders emphasize that successful implementation requires comprehensive infrastructure improvements, including enhanced police presence and reliable public transportation. The policy's effectiveness in achieving its metropolitan aspirations while addressing safety and logistical challenges remains a key point of discussion among stakeholders.