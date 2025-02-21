Live
- CM Siddaramaiah responds to allegations by opposition leaders on financial matters
- Role of Veerashaiva Lingayat mutts in preserving culture and traditions laudable: Bommai
- Pioneering Digital Transformation: The Journey of Aneeshkumar Perukilakattunirappel Sundareswaran
- Even God Can't Fix Bengaluru In 3 Years: DK Shivakumar's Bold Statement Sparks Controversy
- Manipur Under President's Rule: Major Crackdown On Militant Groups Sparks Protests
- Jaishankar Meets Chinese, Russian Counterparts At G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
- SGPC Rejects President's Resignation Amid Leadership Crisis
- Chhattisgarh Introduces 24/7 Business Operations Policy Amid Mixed Reactions
- CM Revanth Lays Foundation for ₹1,000 Crore Projects in Narayanpet, Challenges Opposition for Debate
- Antique Coin,Cones and shells Exhibition Inaugurated by Additional SP Ch. Rameshwar
Just In
Chhattisgarh Introduces 24/7 Business Operations Policy Amid Mixed Reactions
Chhattisgarh government allows round-the-clock operations for shops and establishments, aiming for economic growth while facing questions about infrastructure and safety concerns.
The Chhattisgarh government, under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has implemented a significant policy change allowing shops, restaurants, cafes, and parlours to operate 24/7, excluding liquor shops which must close at 10 PM. This reform extends to women's employment during night hours and aims to boost economic growth and employment opportunities.
Cabinet Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan emphasized the policy's goal of transforming Chhattisgarh's urban landscape to mirror metropolitan cities. The reform expands previous regulations that limited 24-hour operations to urban municipal areas, particularly benefiting small businesses with ten or more employees.
Administrative changes include transferring establishment registration to the Labor Department, with revised registration fees ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. Existing businesses registered under ESI and PF schemes must obtain a labor identification number within six months but will automatically transition to the new system.
While the business community, led by Chamber of Commerce President Amar Parwani, has welcomed the initiative as a catalyst for economic growth, some stakeholders express reservations. Restaurant owners question the policy's practical sustainability, while women employees raise concerns about inadequate public transportation and safety measures, particularly given Raipur's limited bus service hours.
Local business leaders emphasize that successful implementation requires comprehensive infrastructure improvements, including enhanced police presence and reliable public transportation. The policy's effectiveness in achieving its metropolitan aspirations while addressing safety and logistical challenges remains a key point of discussion among stakeholders.