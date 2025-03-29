Chhattisgarh moving towards Maoist-free status by 2026, says CM Sai after Sukma operation success

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the state is moving towards Maoist-free status by 2026 and also showered praise on the security forces after they eliminated 16 Maoists in an operation in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, in which two soldiers were also injured.

“Chhattisgarh’s growing steps towards eradicating the cancer of Naxalism. In an ongoing encounter between security forces and Naxals in the Upampalli area of the Kerlapal police station in Sukma district, 16 Naxals have been killed so far. It is reported that 2 DRG personnel have been injured. I pray to God for their speedy recovery,” the Chief Minister wrote on ‘X’.

The Chief Minister also expressed admiration for the bravery of the security forces, saying that in the fight to end anti-human Maoism, security forces are entering the Maoist strongholds and eradicating them from the roots.

“Certainly, this achievement of the soldiers is commendable, and I salute their bravery. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh is moving rapidly towards becoming Naxal-free by March 31, 2026. Under their able leadership, the nation and the state will soon be free from left-wing extremism. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma told IANS that security forces achieved significant success in their encounter with the Maoists in Sukma district.

“We are rapidly moving towards our goal of eradicating Naxalism by March 2026, and consistent progress is being made in this direction. Additionally, Chhattisgarh has implemented a Naxal surrender policy, which has shown positive results so far,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.







