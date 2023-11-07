Chhattisgarh poll: Gunfights between security forces and Maoists at three places, 59% voting till 3 p.m.

Raipur: Gunfights between security forces and Maoists were reported in at least three places during the first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

A couple of personnel from the security forces were reported to have been injured in the exchange of fire.

The first incident occurred in Sukma when a group of Naxals tried to disrupt the electoral process at one of the polling booths located in a remote forest area. However, the Naxals were chased away by the security forces.

The second exchange of fire was reported in Kanker area and a jawan was reported to have been injured during the firing.

Sources told IANS that Maoists have put up posters and held flag marches also to oppose the election. Pamphlets were distributed warning people to stay away from the electoral process.

As per information, the third incident occurred in Bijapur district and during the exchange of fire some people got injured and one CRPF jawan was also hurt.

The security forces have recovered an AK-47 and some Maoists were also suspected to have been injured in the gunfight.

Reports suggest that Maoists have taken at least two or three bodies of local people who are said to have died in the firing, however, no official statement has been made so far confirming the deaths.

Notably, 12 out of 20 Assembly seats where the election was underway fall under Bastar division, the most Naxal-infested region in Chhattisgarh.

As per the Election Commission, Chhattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 59.19 per cent till 3 pm. In some of the Naxal-hit villages polling booths have been set up for the first time and a large number of people turned out to exercise their franchise.