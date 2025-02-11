Live
- Tejasvi Surya raises Bengaluru Metro fare hike issue in Parliament, calls for review
- Vijay Deverakonda’s next film opens auditions for aspiring actors
- Shraddha Kapoor sets social media on fire
- Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ struggles with advance bookings ahead of release
- Salman Butt Defends PCB, Dismisses Floodlight Claims After Ravindra Injury
- ‘Brahma Anandam’ trailer blends laughter and emotions
- Opposition parties in South Korea propose special counsel bill to probe Yoon's alleged election interference
- Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launches ‘Shiva Shiva Shankara’ from ‘Kannappa’
- Vennela Kishore generates humor as Dr. Bhramaram in ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’
- Thandel Sets Box Office on Fire, Nears Rs 100 Crore Milestone
Just In
Chicken Price Drops to Rs 30 Per KG Due to Bird Flu Impact
This price drop is largely due to the outbreak of bird flu, which has led to a decrease in demand.
Chicken prices, which were high recently, have dropped a lot. A kilo of chicken is now sold for Rs. 30 in some places. The price drop is mainly due to bird flu, which has reduced demand. Poultry owners are losing money, and traders are struggling because fewer people are buying chicken.
Concerns grew when hundreds of chickens died in Andhra Pradesh. The Animal Husbandry Department tested the chickens and confirmed that bird flu was the cause. Because of this, authorities are advising people in affected areas to reduce or stop eating chicken for now.
The central government has been informed about the HPAI virus. They have asked states to stay cautious and be alert. Poultry farmers are also being told to follow safety measures. They are advised to safely dispose of any chickens that are infected.