China’s claims on Arunachal absurd and historically incorrect: Congress
A day after China released, what it called the '2023 edition of the standard map of China' showing Aksai Chin and whole of Arunachal Pradesh within its territory, the Congress on Tuesday hit back saying that China’s claims on Arunachal Pradesh are absurd, illogical and historically incorrect.
The latest development could lead to yet another diplomatic flare-up between the Congress and the BJP government, after China on Monday released its map showing Aksai Chin and whole of Arunachal Pradesh within its territory, according to reports quoting local Chinese media.
The map was released by China's ministry of natural resources, they said.
Hitting back, Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari said, “A short history of the India-China Border issue. China’s claims on Arunachal Pradesh are absurd, illogical and historically incorrect. China has no claim on Arunachal Pradesh. Outstanding issue between India and China is vacation of illegal territory occupied since-April 2020.”
The new development has come after Beijing had announced in April that it will "standardise" names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.
Also the release of the map has come at a time when the New Delhi G20 summit is less than a fortnight away, which the Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to attend.
The G20 summit is scheduled to be held between September 9 and 10.
India has always asserted that Arunachal Pradesh has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of the country.