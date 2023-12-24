CISC Lt Gen JP Mathew flags off car rally at National War Memorial

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Sunday said that the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen JP Mathew flagged off the Delhi to Gwalior leg of the JSW-NDA car rally from National War Memorial in New Delhi.

It said that the rally is part of the celebrations marking the 75 years of the National Defence Academy.

The ministry said that the rally has been initiated as a tribute to Operation ‘Badli’ which traces its roots to 1954 under the stewardship of Maj Gen Enayat Habibullah.

“Beginning its journey from Dehradun, the rally will navigate through significant armed forces stations such as Gwalior, MHOW, Nashik, Mumbai, culminating its 1800 km odyssey at the National Defence Academy in Pune within six days,” the ministry said.

It said that the Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Vice Chief of Navy Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, the officiating Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, Commandant NDA Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, and other senior officers from the three Armed Forces were present on the occasion.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Mahindra Auto's support for the rally was recognised in facilitating vehicle replacements from Mumbai.

“As the rally embarks on its challenging journey, it stands as a testament to the valour, bravery, and sacrifices that define the NDA's legacy,” the ministry said.