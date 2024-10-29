CJI responds to row over Modi's Ganesh puja visit

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, set to retire on November 10, responded to the recent debate surrounding his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Ganesh Puja in September last. The CJI clarified that such meetings are routine and intended to discuss judiciary-related infrastructure issues, not judicial decisions.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the Chief Justice’s residence during the festival prompted questions from the Opposition regarding the meeting’s appropriateness.

In response, CJI Chandrachud stated, “There is enough maturity among judges of constitutional courts and the heads of the executive to firmly keep aside judicial matters out of the purview of any discussion.” He further explained, “We know our duties in the democratic system of governance, and the political executive know theirs. No judge, least of all the Chief Justice of India or Chief Justices, can even remotely invite any threat, actual or perceived, to the independence of the judiciary.”

Speaking at the Lok Satta lecture series, Justice Chandrachud noted that in many states it is customary for Chief Justices to meet Chief Ministers. “You never meet for a judicial discussion. And the maturity of our political system lies in the fact that there is a great deal of deference to the judiciary, even in the political class,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of these meetings, Chandrachud cited the need to address judicial infrastructure, such as new court buildings and accommodations for judges. “For this, you need a meeting of the Chief Justice and the Chief Minister,” he said, reflecting on his experience as Chief Justice in various High Courts.