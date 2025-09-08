Live
Clashes Erupt During Ganesha Procession In Karnataka’s Maddur; 8 Injured, 20 Detained, Curfew Imposed
Highlights
- Violence broke out in Maddur, Karnataka, during a Ganesha idol immersion procession as stone-pelting led to clashes between two groups.
- Eight people were injured, 20 detained, and a curfew was enforced. Police deployed extra forces and engaged community leaders to restore calm.
Eight people were injured and 20 detained after violent clashes erupted in Maddur town of Karnataka’s Mandya district on Sunday night during a Ganesha idol immersion procession. The incident began when stones were allegedly hurled at the procession near a mosque in Ram Rahim Nagar, sparking retaliation from another group that targeted the mosque.
The confrontation quickly escalated into a clash between two communities, with members of political and religious organisations joining the crowds. Police struggled to disperse the groups and resorted to a lathi charge to restore order. A curfew was immediately imposed, and additional forces were deployed across Maddur as a precaution.
Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi rushed to the scene and coordinated efforts with local leaders to defuse the situation. The injured are being treated in a Maddur hospital. Meanwhile, Hindutva organisations staged protests on Monday, demanding strict action against those responsible for the stone pelting.
This is not the first such incident in Mandya—last year, similar violence during a Ganesha procession in Nagamangala led to major property damage worth crores.
