Cloudy sky in Delhi; rain, thunderstorm likely during the day

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday morning witnessed a cloudy sky and recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while predicting thunderstorms and rain in the city during the day.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the capital's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 18.7 mm of rainfall, while Palam recorded 16.7 mm, Lodhi Road 19.8 mm, and Ridge 32.6 mm, according to IMD data.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 98 per cent, it stated.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches below normal, while the maximum is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius,

Delhi's air quality was in the "moderate" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 102, according to a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".