CM Bhupendra Patel wins hearts in Vadodara, listens to visually-impaired student at Urban Innovation Summit
Vadodara: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel once again showcased his sensitivity and leadership, drawing praise from the public after an interaction with a visually-impaired student during the IELTS Urban Innovation and Infrastructure Summit.
The moment unfolded when children from Urmi School for Special Needs were invited to welcome the Chief Minister at the summit.
Among them was Gauri Shardul, a Class 10 student who is visually impaired. She presented Patel with a hand-drawn sketch as a token of respect.
The Chief Minister handed her the microphone and patiently listened as she spoke about the impact of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign), noting that it has made life easier for people with disabilities.
Speaking to IANS, Gauri expressed her admiration for Patel and said she was confident that the reforms she suggested would be implemented.
“I have full faith that the Chief Minister will take action,” she said.
Despite her visual impairment, Gauri studies with the help of a computer and keeps pace with her peers. She shared her ambition of becoming an IAS officer through the UPSC examination, believing that the role carries dignity and respect.
Urmi School currently educates over 80 special children, and Gauri’s determination to pursue her dreams left a lasting impression on those present.
The incident reinforced Patel’s image as a leader who connects warmly with children, particularly those with special needs — a quality that resonated strongly with the people of Vadodara.
Gujarat has significantly boosted its education infrastructure in recent years. The state has about 34,500 government schools, of which nearly 32,000 are primary schools. Under the Mission Schools of Excellence programme, thousands of classrooms are being built or renovated; smart classrooms and computer labs are expanding steadily.
Schemes like Namo Lakshmi (for girls in classes 9–12) and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana (for science students in higher classes) have been introduced to support students financially and promote STEM education. While infrastructure gaps remain — for example, over 1,600 primary schools are operating with only one teacher — state initiatives aim to raise the quality and reach of education, especially in rural and underserved areas.