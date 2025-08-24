CM calls for action against contractors over poor quality work

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday directed the Rural Development Department to take stringent action against contractors and officials responsible for substandard work in the construction of roads and bridges in the rural areas of the State. He gave the instructions while reviewing various programmes undertaken by the department during a high-level meeting held at Lok Seva Bhavan here on Friday.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the department is assigned the vital responsibility to ensure connectivity to all the villages across the State via all-weather roads through the construction of various roads and bridges. He set a target of constructing 30,000 km of roads and 500 bridges within the next five years.

He emphasised that the department must provide the people of Odisha improved transportation infrastructure by fully utilising all the funds received under different schemes and budgets. Additionally, he directed that special attention should be given on the quality of roads and bridges as well as their maintenance. He also instructed the department to take stringent action against contractors or officials responsible for substandard work. The Chief Minister further advised the department to ensure the construction of high-standard roads to villages located in the hilly regions of the State to provide transportation facilities to the local communities.

He advised conducting training programmes to enhance the capabilities of contractors engaged in various construction projects. It was also revealed during the discussions that Odisha secured fourth position in the country with the construction of 70,711.24 km rural roads out of the 73,984.88 km approved under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).