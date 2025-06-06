CM launches 12 projects worth Rs 28K cr in Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday performed groundbreaking ceremony for 12 industrial and infrastructure projects worth a total of Rs 28,084 crore. The projects have the potential to create 15,455 jobs. These projects are located across Tata SEZ at Gopalpur, and Chhatrapur, Buguda and Barapalli areas, reinforcing the State’s target of building a diversified and sustainable industrial ecosystem in Ganjam region.

On the occasion, Majhi said these projects will provide jobs and uplift local communities through infrastructure, innovation and opportunities. “On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly development. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s Viksit Bharat vision, Odisha’s double-engine government is focused on inclusive growth -- through industry, healthcare and skill development,” he said.

The Chief Minister said after the ‘Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha’ conclave in January this year, Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of projects have been implemented within five months, creating 90,000 jobs. Gopalpur Port is emerging as a key gateway, the Chief Minister said.

Tata Steel SEZ Limited’s Managing Director Manikanta Naik said, “Groundbreaking of these projects marks a critical phase in the development of Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP). It highlights the conducive industrial environment fostered at GIP, aimed at encouraging innovation and long-term investment. The concerted efforts of our team, strong industry partnerships and continued support from the government have been instrumental in reaching this milestone.”

In the green hydrogen and ammonia sector, Ocior Energy Private Limited has launched Rs 7,200-crore project at Tata Steel SEZ, creating 2,300 jobs, while HHP Five Private Limited brings an additional Rs 4,000 crore investment with 1,595 employment opportunities.

Petronet LNG Limited made groundbreaking for its proposed Rs 6,500 crore LNG terminal in Gopalpur, which will enhance regional energy infrastructure and generate 1,000 jobs.

In specialty chemicals, UPL Limited is grounding a Rs 4,000 crore facility at Tata Steel SEZ, projected to employ 4,100 people. The green energy equipment segment is boosted by Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited (with an investment of Rs 3,500 crore and would create 3,225 jobs) and World Green Energy Private Limited (Rs 2,500 crore investment and 2,500 jobs).

In the logistics sector, Geo Impex and Logistics Private Limited is setting up a multi-modal logistics park in Chhatrapur with Rs 207-crore investment andwould create 350 jobs.

Tarangini Distilleries Private Limited leads agro-processing with a Rs 149 crore bio-ethanol project at Buguda, offering 205 employment opportunities, while Odisha Monolithic brings Rs 4 crore investment in refractory materials at Chhatrapur, adding 50 jobs.

In eco-tourism, Crochet Industries Private Limited is investing Rs 18 crore in an eco-resort in Gopalpur, generating 80 jobs. JSR Greenex and Linox Ortho Surgical Private Limited are supporting the e-waste and medical device sectors with smaller but impactful units at Barapalli, bringing a combined Rs 5.5 crore investment and 50 jobs, the statement said.

Additionally, two major infrastructure projects – Tata Steel Industrial Park (Rs 200 crore) and IDCO’s utility corridor and industrial estate development (Rs 229 crore) -- will create the backbone for sustained industrial growth in the region.