CM meets Kharge, discusses key political developments

Hyderabad/Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, in the national capital on Wednesday.

The meeting, described as cordial, saw discussions on key political developments and matters of public importance, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Congress Rajya Sabha member Mallu Ravi and Lok Sabha MPs Anil Kumar Yadav and K Raghuveer Reddy.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister discussed with Kharge about the municipal elections, party organizational structure, Cabinet expansion, etc.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister and Kharge discussed the Karnataka state’s political developments too as Karnataka state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is in Delhi. It is learnt that Kharge took the opinion of Revanth Reddy regarding Karnataka political developments. According to sources, the Chief Minister would meet the Union Ministers, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda, Jal Shakthi Minister CR Patil and others.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister would bring to the notice of the Centre about the river waters’ dispute between the two Telugu states, besides seeking Central funds for the Musi River Front project.