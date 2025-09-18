CM Patel leads statewide campaign to fight malnutrition in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Gujarat will observe the 8th edition of Nutrition Week from September 17 to October 16, with a series of awareness activities across the state focused on six key nutrition themes.

The month-long drive aims to improve nutrition levels among children, women, and adolescents, as part of the government's mission to build a well-nourished Gujarat.

Launched nationally in 2018, Nutrition Week has grown into a people's movement with government departments, institutions, and citizens working together to fight malnutrition.

Guided by the theme 'Sahi Poshan, Desh Roshan' championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat's programme this year is being led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Women and Child Development Minister Bhanu Babariya, with support from multiple departments and community organisations.

The six focus areas for this year's campaign are: awareness on obesity and reducing sugar, salt and oil intake; early childhood care and education through the 'Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi' initiative; digitisation and convergence of efforts across departments; promotion of breastfeeding and complementary feeding practices; encouraging men's involvement in childcare and nutrition; and 'Vocal for Local' by highlighting local, traditional foods.

During the month, Anganwadi centres, schools, health workers, and community groups will conduct activities ranging from workshops and nutrition drives to awareness sessions on healthy diets. The state government emphasised that collective efforts are critical in tackling malnutrition, ensuring balanced diets, and fostering healthier families.

Officials said the campaign underlines Gujarat's commitment to strengthening child and maternal health while promoting sustainable food habits.

With coordinated participation, Nutrition Week 2025 is expected to give a fresh push towards the vision of a 'Healthy and Nourished Gujarat'.

Malnutrition continues to pose a major public health challenge in Gujarat.

Recent data (October 2024) shows that 40.8 per cent of children under five are stunted, 7.8 per cent are wasted, and 21 per cent are underweight.

Anaemia remains widespread, affecting nearly 65 per cent of women aged 15–49. This is despite higher budget allocations and initiatives such as Mission Poshan 2.0.



