CM Patnaik clears Ama Hospital proposal over phone

Angul: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday gave his approval to bring Chhendipada Community Health Centre (CHC) under Ama Hospital scheme in Angul district following demand of the locals during an interaction with them over video call.

During his visit to Angul district, 5T Secretary V K Pandian went to CHC at Chhendipada. There were demands from the people that their CHC should be included under the government’s Ama Hospital scheme. From the dais, Pandian apprised the Chief Minister of their demand over video phone call. The Chief Minister, in the video call, immediately approved the proposal.

Pandian visited Maa Hingula temple at Talcher where he performed puja. Addressing the gathering, Pandian said Hingula Peetha will be developed on the lines of Maa Taratarini and other important religious places of the State.

Later, addressing another public meeting at Talcher College Ground, he said Talcher has a special identity in the State. The State government is aware of it and will do whatever possible for the development of the area.