Addressing allegations of “vote theft” made by opposition parties, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta strongly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. She said that Modi “steals hearts, not votes,” and that his leadership has earned admiration not only in India but globally. Speaking at a Vishwakarma Puja event in the city, Gupta added that Modi’s governance has infused the nation with renewed energy, earning respect even from powerful countries like the United States.

Gupta drew a parallel between Modi and Lord Krishna, calling him a “mann ka chor” — one who steals hearts, much like Krishna, affectionately known as “Makhanchor,” for his love of butter during childhood. She praised Modi as a leader whose selfless service benefits the entire country without any personal or familial gain. She accused the opposition, particularly the Congress party, of nepotism, citing how family members have been favored over merit.

Further, she stated that opposition parties are attempting to malign Modi because they fear facing elections, especially as the country advances under his leadership. She claimed that allegations of collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP are driven by political desperation ahead of upcoming elections.