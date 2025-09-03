CM reviews relief measures

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited a relief camp near Geeta Colony flyover to take stock of the situation as Yamuna River inches towards the evacuation mark of 206 metres.

The water level of the river rose to 205.80 metres at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday morning, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said.

The rise poses a threat of flooding in low-lying areas of the city.

Gupta was briefed about the situation by senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Needaj Semwal.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said, “The situation is under control. The water from Hathnikund Barrage (released on Monday) is expected to reach Delhi this evening. Despite that, the outflow of water is in good condition.”

“We have made all arrangements for residents of low-lying areas at relief camps. Despite heavy rainfall and high water releases, the situation is under control. Till the time there is flooding, we will ensure no problems arise for people,” she added. In 2023, the water level had reached 208.66 metres, but Gupta said that this time, the Yamuna is not expected to swell that much.

She said that she has contacted the governments of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

“We will help them in whatever way possible. I urge the chief ministers of three states that we will help you in every way possible,” she added.

Semwal later said an advisory has been issued for the closure of traffic on the Old Railway Bridge, amid a rise in the water levels.

“The water level is expected to cross 206 metres by 5 pm. We have issued an advisory, but if the river breaches the 206 metres mark before 5 pm, traffic will be closed earlier. There is no need to panic. We have all arrangements in place,” he told reporters.