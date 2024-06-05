Live
CM Yogi Adityanath plants a sandalwood sapling on World Environment Day
To mark World Environment Day and his birthday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planted a sandalwood sapling at his official residence on Wednesday.
The chief minister also shared a message on his official social media account 'X', quoting, "Mata Bhoomi Putraham Prithviya (Earth is my mother, and I am her son). I had the privilege of planting a tree in Lucknow today on World Environment Day. The Uttar Pradesh government is serving with full commitment to the protection and promotion of Mother Earth and nature."
The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister) S. P. Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest/Environment) Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary (Chief Minister) Sanjay Prasad, and DGP Prashant Kumar.
World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5.
The theme of World Environment Day is 'Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience'.